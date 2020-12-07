Community-led effort to slow the spread amps up

Auburn, CALIF. – On December 8, 2020, Placer Community Foundation will begin distributing free masks and care packages to thousands of families in Placer County.

The distribution of harm reduction materials and literature comes at a critical time as Placer County as well as most of California is experiencing an extreme increase in COVID-19 cases, including among the most at-risk and vulnerable residents. Outreach and delivery of the campaign PPE and educational resources is focused on those living in high-density and multi-generational households, as well as people working on-site essential jobs.

The effort, named after the English and Spanish hashtags #MaskUp Placer and #MaskUpParaTuGente, is a community effort led by Placer Community Foundation (PCF) and funded by charitable contributions to their COVID-19 Response Fund.

PCF has brought together their network of community organizations, individuals, and other stakeholders to conduct an outreach program to address disparities in COVID spread among vulnerable residents. The harm reduction packages are being distributed to target populations based on insights from public health data and PCF’s knowledge of community needs.

Community Mask and Care Package Distribution

When: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:00AM

Where: 11545 D Ave, Auburn, CA, 95603