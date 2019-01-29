Roseville Police Urging Residents to Avoid Area

UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – RPD continues to make attempts at contacting the individual.

No injuries have been reported.

Roseville, CA- The Roseville Police Department has issued the following update regarding police activity on Stonecrest Drive in Roseville. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Roseville Police Department is currently attempting to contact a subject who has barricaded himself inside his home off Stonecrest Drive in Roseville.

Coyote Ridge Elementary In an abundance of caution, Coyote Ridge School has moved to a “Secure School” mode where instruction continues on the campus but students aren’t allowed outside unless accompanied by a school staff. No incidents have occurred at the school and all students are safe. (Parents – this may change, look for updates from the school/school district)

Avoid the area

Please continue to avoid the area near Stonecrest Drive.