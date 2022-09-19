Historic Old Roseville location offers another affordable housing option

Roseville, Calif.- Convenience, below-market rates, and amenities all come together at Main Street Plaza in Historic Old Roseville. The latest in affordable housing, these two and three bedroom rentals will provide residents with easy access to downtown Roseville, transportation and recreational opportunities.

Main Street Plaza will have retail markets on the ground floor, is nearby to the Roseville Rail Station, Royer Park and bike paths. Residences range in size from 786 sq feet to 1,067 sq feet and rent currently begins at just $949 per month with a $500 deposit.

Main Street Plaza in Roseville is managed by The John Stewart Company JSCo DRE# 654505. JSCo is the largest affordable housing manager in California and the 6th largest nationwide, according to the National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA).

Applications

WALK IN FOR APPLICATIONS!

For additional information, call (916) 771-0840.

Amenities @ Main Street Plaza

Two and Three Bedrooms

Four Story Building with Commercial units on the Ground Floor

Community Room with Kitchen, Lounge & Computer Area

Fitness Room

Bike Storage Area

Interior Courtyard with Small Covered Patio

Laundry Room

Some Units with Balconies or Patios

Air Conditioning

Elevator

Location: Main Street Plaza