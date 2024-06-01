Roseville gas prices

Updated June 2024: Where to Find the Lowest Gas Prices

Roseville, Calif. – Gas prices have pushed back well below $5 per gallon at locations around South Placer County. Crude oil prices have dropped below $80 per barrel.

The lowest gas prices in South Placer are reliably found in Roseville, typically at Costco and Sam’s Club which have remained consistent over the years with the occasional exceptions and short term price wars.

Lowest reported local gas prices – June 2024

  • Roseville: $4.59 lowest gas price currently at COSTCO
  • Rocklin: $4.69 lowest gas price currently at ARCO on Rocklin Rd.
  • Lincoln: $4.87 lowest gas price currently at ARCO
