Annual Loomis Eggplant Street Fair Fun

Loomis, CA- Be excited! A Street Chalk Art Contest is coming for the first time as part of the daylong community Loomis Eggplant Street Fair. The free Chalk Art Contest, which will take place on Taylor Road in front of the High Hand Art Gallery, is an opportunity for all levels of abilities to express themselves through their art drawn on asphalt.

Loomis artist Brenda Dominguez, who has been part of the Loomis Art Loop in previous years and has provided beautiful artworks for all to see, is heading up the Chalk Art Contest.

“I know this will bring a new dimension to the festival. There’s so much talent in Placer County and this will be a fun place to show it off.” Brenda Dominguez, Loomis artist

The Street Chalk Art Contest will have three categories: Children, amateurs and professionals. Each of these categories will have a first-, second- and third-place winner. The winners will be selected by a panel from the Loomis Chamber and will receive a prize. The public is welcome to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The Details

Loomis Eggplant Street Chalk Art Contest

When: Saturday, October 5

Where: Taylor Road, by the High Hand Art Gallery

There is no entry fee to enter, but participants should register by Tuesday, Oct. 1. Walk-ups are welcomed but space is limited.

Drawing size for the three different levels of competition are as follows:

Children – 4’x4′ space

Adults – Non-professional 4’x4′ space

Groups – 4’x6′ space

Professionals – 4’x6′ space

Participants are responsible for providing their own supplies. Only solid non-toxic chalk pastels are allowed; no oil pastels or paint of any kind may be used. Bring a water spray bottle, rags and a whisk broom. Don’t forget something to sit on such as a stool or gardening pad, a hat, sunscreen and drinking water.

Chalk Art Contest images must be family friendly. No lewd, political or commercial images will be allowed. No stenciling will be allowed. You may have multiple squares, but only one entry will be allowed in the competition. A limited supply of chalk will be available for purchase the day of the event.

Event schedule:

9:30 a.m. – Artist check-in

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Drawing time

3:30 p.m. – Voting ends

4 p.m. – Winner announced from Main Stage

Sponsors

Sponsors to cover the cost of some of the supplies are also needed. Contact the Loomis Chamber of Commerce at (916) 652-7252 to help.