Family Fun at the Annual Loomis Eggplant Festival

LOOMIS, CA – Excitement is growing for the return of the Loomis Eggplant Festival. Main street will be filled with with food, music, and fun for the entire family.

The Loomis Basin Chamber of Commerce held the first Eggplant Festival back in 1987 and looks forward to providing another memorable community event this year on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Saturday-October 2, 2021

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free Admission and Free Parking

Festival admission and parking are free. Events are spread on Taylor Road from High Hand Nursery to the Blue Goose Historic Fruit Shed, as well as the Train Depot parking lot at the junction of Horseshoe Bar and Taylor Roads.

Music, dancing, drummers and other attractions will keep Festival goers entertained throughout the day.

There will also be plenty of old-fashioned fun for all in the Kid Zone, including bounce houses and games.

Downtown Makeover

In recent years, Loomis has received a beautiful downtown makeover with new sidewalks, streets and a self-guided tour of historic fruit crate labels, murals, and tiles.

The Eggplant Festival is a fitting time to discover the new Loomis that still retains its welcoming small-town atmosphere.