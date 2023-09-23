Local Micro Food Hall serves up variety

Roseville, Calif. – Local Kitchens is a micro food hall concept offering a variety of styles and flavors all under one roof. Local Kitchens brings the convenience of mixing and matching multiple restaurants in a single order!

For this quick adventure, we decided to sample Nopalito Taqueria offerings at the Local Kitchens at 10357 Fairway Drive in Roseville. Local Kitchens also has another location in Granite Bay.

Nopalito Taqueria was created by award-winning James Beard author Chef Gonzalo at Nopalito, who is known for his traditional Mexican cooking style and high-caliber cuisine, along with the culinary team at Local Kitchens. The NEW Taqueria-style menu, available at Local Kitchens in Roseville and Davis, includes the following menu items available as a bowl, taco or burrito, along with sides of chips, guacamole, salsa and Mexican rice:

Grilled Chicken: with Mexican rice, pinto beans, roasted vegetables, citrus slaw, spicy salsa roja, cilantro

Chicken Tinga: with chipotle & tomato, Mexican rice, pinto beans, roasted vegetables, citrus slaw, crema, cilantro

Birria Beef: with dried chili & tomato, Mexican rice, pinto beans, roasted vegetables, citrus slaw, spicy salsa roja, cilantro

Cauliflower: with poblano pepper, Mexican rice, pinto beans, roasted vegetables, citrus slaw, spicy salsa roja, cilantro

Ordering simplified

Guests are greeted upon entering and walk up to a trio of tablets to place their orders and enter any discount codes. The ordering system was super easy to navigate and selecting your options was quick and simple. The ability to quickly renavigate the menu for any adjustments (like adding cheese or salsa) to an order was intuitive and painless. Everyone also appreciates a smartly designed interface!

After placing your order, pay via the touchless card reader and await your order. The interior of Local Kitchens has a minimalist, yet functional design which aligns well with its approach of efficiency. Being a cool autumn day, we opted to dine beneath the shade in the outdoor patio.

When you’re on the go and looking for a fast, convenient option, Local Kitchens provides diners with popular and flavorful options through a speedy, simplified ordering system.

SAVE 20%

When you visit a Local Kitchens location add the following code at checkout! INSTA20, receive 20% off of $10+ up to $20.

About Food for Thought Amy Logan, a graduate of William Jessup University with a degree in English, teaches special education at Woodcreek High in Roseville, Calif. During her free time, Amy enjoys the local dining scene and exploring the Placer Wine Trail. During baseball season, she can often be found rooting on the S.F. Giants at Oracle Park with her husband. Her current favorite vacation spot is San Diego. Get Featured! If you’d love to have your business featured in Food for Thought, please e-mail Amy to explore our coverage options. Get in touch at [email protected]