Ceremony Held at Woodcreek Golf Club

Roseville, CA- The Gold Trail Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently held a ceremony at the Woodcreek Golf Club in Roseville, to honor Chapter Award Winners in two areas American History Essay Contest and DAR Good Citizens.

The opening ceremony included a Color Guard Post by Whitney High JROTC.

The American History Essay Contest, which is open to all students in fifth through eighth grades in public, private or parochial schools and to those who are homeschooled was chaired by Gold Trail’s Betsy Rice.

This year’s topic was “The Women’s Suffrage Movement.” Students were asked to imagine they are living in 1919, while the women’s suffrage campaigns were occurring. They were to discuss the pros and cons of this new amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

This year winners: 5th Grade First Place, Ranya Sikka, Ridgeway Elementary School and 8th Grade First Place, Dhriti Jagadish, Springview Middle School. Each received an American History bronze medal, NSDAR certificate, a check from the Chapter for their accomplishment.

Roseville High School Senior, Acsa ‘AJ’ Welker, is the 2018-2019 DAR Good Citizen Essay winner. Since AJ was in Chicago for college interviews, her grandparents, Fred and Acsa Hitchens accepted the award on her behalf and Mr. Hitchens read his granddaughter’s winning essay.

DAR Good Citizens for 2018-2019

Antelope High School – Tarnvir Dhaliwal

Bella Vista High School – Jordyn Centerwall

Del Oro High School – Jianna Domingo

Granite Bay High School – Sydney Sewell

John Adams Academy – Kenton Cook

Lincoln High School – Joshua Harrop

Oakmont High School – Isabella Absi

Rocklin High School – Hannah Klang

Roseville High School – Acsa ‘AJ’ Welker

Vista del Lago High School – Adalyn McBee

Western Sierra Collegiate Academy – Nina Russell

Whitney High School – Sara Donnellan

Woodcreek High School – Janelle Lott

Susan Holder, DAR Good Citizens chair said, “It was a privilege to work with thirteen local high school counselors and we had 100% participation this year. It was an honor to recognize these students at the awards program with their parents, grandparents and counselors attending. It’s great to see the future is bright for America with good citizens like these!”