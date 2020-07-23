Inaugural West Coast World Series also cancelled

LINCOLN, Calif. – The Lincoln Potters are terminating the remainder of the 2020 season due to a positive COVID-19 test within the organization Wednesday evening.

A player reported symptoms on Monday and began self-isolation with no additional contact with the team since Sunday night. Subsequently, the individual tested positive for Covid-19. The Potters organization is coordinating testing for all players, coaching staff, and employees/volunteers who had close contact with the player.

The Potters designation as a professional sports organization as it relates to Covid-19 policies establishes a high standard of care for our operations. As a small business, navigating the current health crisis has and continues to be incredibly challenging. We have applied daily protocols to monitor the health of our players to ensure their safety and those critical to our operations as our highest priority. While we have measures available to us to safely navigate the remainder of the season, the timing of implementing those measures would only lead to us being able to play a handful of final games. At this point, it is more important that players have adequate time to ensure their health status prior to returning to college and/or their Fall team activities.

Team co-founder and owner Isabel Domeyko said, “It’s heartbreaking to conclude our season in this manner. We had a special group of players this year and we know the time spent in Lincoln this summer will benefit their careers in baseball. However, our team was founded on providing a platform for player advancement and paramount to that is the safety of our players and coaches.”

Subsequently, the inaugural West Coast World Series slated to be hosted by the Potters August 4th-9th has been cancelled.