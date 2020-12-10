Benefits Local Veterans

Lincoln, CA- The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is partnering with VFW Post 3010, American Legion Post 264 of Lincoln, Lincoln Veterans Memorial Coalition, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264,VFW Auxiliary 3010 for a pulled pork sandwich night, prepared by the Chamber’s executive director, Tom Indrieri.

Wednesday, December 16th from 4 pm – 6:30 pm.

Pulled Pork Sandwich, Baked Beans and Coleslaw for $13

Pick up your dinner behind the Veterans Hall at 5th and E Street, downtown Lincoln

2 Ways to Place Your Order!

Online Here

Or you can call the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce at: 916-645-2035.

Deadline to Order: DECEMBER 11TH

