Benefits Local Veterans
Lincoln, CA- The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is partnering with VFW Post 3010, American Legion Post 264 of Lincoln, Lincoln Veterans Memorial Coalition, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264,VFW Auxiliary 3010 for a pulled pork sandwich night, prepared by the Chamber’s executive director, Tom Indrieri.
Wednesday, December 16th from 4 pm – 6:30 pm.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich, Baked Beans and Coleslaw for $13
- Prepared by BBQ expert and Lincoln Chamber Executive Director Tom Indrieri
- Pick up your dinner behind the Veterans Hall at 5th and E Street, downtown Lincoln
2 Ways to Place Your Order!
- Online Here
- Or you can call the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce at: 916-645-2035.
Deadline to Order: DECEMBER 11TH
Pick up Dec 16th
Just behind the Veterans Hall at 5th and E Street, downtown Lincoln