Refreshed 2023 Lexus ES 350 at appealing price

Roseville, Calif.- Now in its seventh generation, the 2023 Lexus ES 350 is a midsize luxury sedan that’s always been a solid product for the Japanese automaker, evidenced by its 33 years of longevity.

While the ES has never generated tremendous sales, it has been a steady producer for Lexus since it was first introduced in 1990, along with the flagship LS model. Together, the appealing sedans helped establish the Lexus brand, the luxury division of Toyota.

Refreshed for 2023

The refreshed 2023 ES 350 arrived with a new grille and redesigned LED headlights. Also new is Lexus finally got rid of the annoying and difficult to operate touchpad interface. Additional changes are included in the sedan’s optional packaging. The upgrades may be needed to keep up with a formidable group of competitors like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, Volvo S60 and Acura TLX.

Solid performer

The ES 350 retains its solid performing engine, a 3.5-liter, V-6 that produces 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. The V6 operates smoothly, and the gear changes are quick and barely noticed. Th ES 350 is the type of car one can settle into for a long day of driving and not get bored or fatigued. It’s fast as well – traveling 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds – and gets solid fuel economy (22-32 mpg).

What we enjoy regarding the ES 350 is it’s a nice car to drive around town that can also provide smooth acceleration and up its game when the challenge arrives, like a steep grade or a trip into the mountains. It provides composed handling, good steering and road grip, resulting in a true feeling of confidence for anyone behind the wheel. It also has a suspension that effectively negates the bumps.

As one expects from a luxury sedan, the ES 350 comes standard with a multitude of driver safety features that includes forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition, lane keeping assist that minimizes road wandering, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking.

AT A GLANCE – 2023 LEXUS ES 350

Performance: 3.5-liter, V-6, 302 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 22-32 mpg

Price estimate: $41,500 to $50,300

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 6 years/70,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Inside the ES 350

The ES 350 interior has a smart cabin that offers lots of comfort for the driver and passengers. Seating is firm and supporter in both the front and back seats, and gives its occupants – even 6-foot-tall passengers – plenty of head and leg room. The 13.9 cubic feet of trunk space allows plenty of room for multiple golf bags or luggage for several people. One downside is the rear seats don’t fold down, so forget about transporting any over-sized items.

Lexus finally got rid of its touchpad interface. The ES 350 now has a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen (12.3-inch is optional). Also standard are wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, a 10-speaker stereo, multiple USB ports, Bluetooth, HD Radio, satellite radio, a Wi-Fi hot spot and voice recognition.

Overall, the 2023 Lexus ES 350 is a well put together midsize luxury sedan that is offered at a reasonable price. While it doesn’t match some of its German competitors, who typically have more performance and sportiness, the appealing price and its overall quality makes it worth purchasing.