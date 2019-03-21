Kicking off Season with New Spring Menu



Roseville, CA- Expectations deliciously exceeded. Perhaps, like us, you’ve passed Lazy Dog Restaurant a million times heading down East Roseville Parkway and noticed the packed parking lot of this popular Roseville dining and drinking hotspot.

As the first evening of spring arrived and the moonlight pierced the clouds, we decided to check it out.

Inside, guests are welcomed to a large, open environment decorated with warm tones and a roaring fireplace that imbues the comfort of a vacation lodge. A very relaxed and comfortable vibe permeates Lazy Dog.

Dining & Drinks

In addition to a comprehensive menu of regular favorites, Lazy Dog embraces each season with an evolving and carefully crafted menu that includes locally and regionally sourced ingredients to reflect the season’s bounty.

Full of flavor, everything that touched our palate provided a unique and deliciously gentle blend of ingredients. Personal favorites included the Black Bean Jackfruit Tostada and Vanilla Bean Custard. Scrumptious!

Lazy Dog Spring Menu – What’s New!

Cocktails

Smoked Orange Negroni

Aviation old tom gin, aperol, sweet vermouth, bitters, soda, orange peel

Gin + Elderflower Tonic

Aviation gin, st-germain, flower petals, lime, soda

Carrot + Cucumber Tonic

Cucumber rain vodka, fresh carrot juice, turmeric, house made sweet + sour +soda

Spring additions

Goat Cheese and Pepper Jelly

cypress grove goat cheese topped with pepper jelly with walnut flatbread crackers

Green Goddess Salad

Little gem lettuce, watermelon radish, candied almonds, crispy squash blossom stuffed with goat cheese, herbs and house made green goddess dressing.

Black Bean Jackfruit Tostada

Topped with charred corn, avocado, feta, pickled jalapenos, tomatillo salsa, shredded cabbage, fresh radish, cilantro and spicy crema.

Pork Belly BLT

Beeler’s family farm pork belly, candied bacon, little gem lettuce, tomato and black pepper mayo served on whole grain wheat bread.

Pork Belly N’ Beans

Beeler’s family farm pork belly slow braised in bone broth, with warm heirloom beans, topped with pickled mustard seeds, green onion crumble and grilled country toast.

Vanilla Bean Custard

Fresh vanilla bean and cream topped with local hive honey, candied almonds, bee pollen and fresh berries.

Lazy Dog Restaurant

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, located just off east Roseville Parkway at 238 Gibson Drive near the Galleria is an excellent choice to grab a drink and a bite. A comfortable and relaxing environment with menu that has something for everyone, Lazy Dog delivers an enjoyable experience all around. For more info, visit online.

