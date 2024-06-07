Reducing security risks through the physical design

Roseville, Calif. – During summer months many homeowners prepare for yard clean-up and landscaping projects. However, amidst the excitement of transforming outdoor spaces, it’s crucial to consider how our landscaping choices can impact the safety of our homes.

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) offers valuable insights into enhancing home security through the physical design of our properties. By focusing on elements such as fencing, lighting, and plants, CPTED aims to identify and mitigate areas that may attract criminal activity.

Unsafe landscaping can inadvertently create opportunities for crime, while safe landscaping helps deter burglars and thieves. Here’s how you can transform your outdoor space into a safer environment:

Enhancing visibility

CPTED emphasizes the importance of increased visibility around properties to discourage criminal activity. When landscaping:

Follow the 3-8 rule : Keep hedges no higher than three feet and tree canopies starting no lower than eight feet, especially around entryways and windows.

: Keep hedges no higher than three feet and tree canopies starting no lower than eight feet, especially around entryways and windows. Ensure outside lighting is adequate , with motion-sensing lights signaling to trespassers that they’ve been noticed.

, with motion-sensing lights signaling to trespassers that they’ve been noticed. Maintain clear sightlines through windows facing streets, as they provide natural surveillance.

Securing entry points

Distinct points of entry deter criminals, as they prefer areas with low visibility. Enhance natural access control by:

through windows facing streets, as they provide natural surveillance. Securing entry points Distinct points of entry deter criminals, as they prefer areas with low visibility. Enhance natural access control by: Ensuring front and back doors are clearly visible and well-lit.

are clearly visible and well-lit. Using dense or thorny landscaping to reinforce fences and discourage unwanted entry.

Demonstrating ownership

Show ownership of your community by maintaining a well-kept property and engaging in community-building activities:

to reinforce fences and discourage unwanted entry. Demonstrating ownership Show ownership of your community by maintaining a well-kept property and engaging in community-building activities: Personalize your space with flower gardens and seasonal decorations to deter crime.

with flower gardens and seasonal decorations to deter crime. Regular maintenance sends a message of vigilance and care, discouraging vandalism.

Neighborhood Watch: Community Vigilance

Form a Neighborhood Watch group to actively prevent crime in your area:

sends a message of vigilance and care, discouraging vandalism. Neighborhood Watch: Community Vigilance Form a Neighborhood Watch group to actively prevent crime in your area: Keep an eye out for unusual activity and report concerns promptly to the authorities.

for unusual activity and report concerns promptly to the authorities. Download our Neighborhood Watch Starter Guide posted below to get started today.

By implementing these strategies and fostering community vigilance, homeowners can create safer neighborhoods for themselves and their neighbors. Let’s work together to make our communities secure and thriving.

