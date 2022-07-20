Festival at the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, Nev. – This Friday, July 22 fans will gather for the inaugural Bluegrass and Beyond festival at the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Lake Tahoe. Rolling into the weekend, the festival is excited to announce that Phil Lesh will be bringing an incredible line up of friends with him featuring John Molo, Steve Molitz, Stu Allen, Grahame Lesh, and Elliott Peck.

Phil Lesh, founding member of the Grateful Dead. He tours with a regularly rotating lineup of musicians that have included Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Jorma Kaukonen, Jimmy Herring, Robben Ford, and members of Phish, Little Feat, The String Cheese Incident, Moe and more. Renowned for his three-decade stint as the bassist with the Grateful Dead, Phil Lesh continues to prove he’s a fan favorite!

Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @

Lineup

Fans will also be enjoying performances from Leftover Salmon, Dirtwire, The Lil Smokies, Dead Winter Carpenters, Groove Session, Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber, Achilles Wheel, Boot Juice, and Bison. The event’s schedule is packed with a full line up of incredible talent featuring the best in live music.

Festival gates open Friday, July 22 at 12:30 pm, and music kicks off at 1 pm.

Festival Grounds

The festival grounds will include a beautiful 30,000 square feet of real grass lawn, beautiful shade structures and sails, a vendor village with arts, crafts, clothing, festival merchandise, and more, live artist paint wall, and great Food & Beverage offerings. This is an All-Ages event. Minors under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now at https://bluegrassbeyond.com and range from $79.00-$99.00 for General Admission, to $179 VIP which includes Front-of-Stage viewing area, private food & beverage vendors, luxury portable restrooms, and access to an exclusive pool party with live music all day and into the night.

ABOUT HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO LAKE TAHOE

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe is a fully integrated gaming establishment set between picturesque Lake Tahoe and the impressive Sierra Nevada Mountains, providing year-round enjoyment. The fully renovated property, owned by Paragon Gaming, reopened in 2015 with 539-rooms featuring balconies and Jacuzzi tubs, a 25,000 plus square-foot casino, world-famous retail store, multiple restaurants and bars, and an assortment of live-entertainment both indoors and out.

Related