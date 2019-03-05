Lincoln Woman recognized for tireless efforts

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) honored Kris Wyatt of Lincoln as the 2019 Woman of the Year in Assembly District 6. When the community of Paradise was ravaged by wildfire last year, Kris worked quickly to coordinate the Lincoln Community Thanksgiving Dinner for victims and first responders of the Camp Fire. She rallied the city together to provide 150 turkeys along with enough side dishes and desserts to serve over 300 paradise evacuees who lost everything in the fire.

“It is impossible to think about the City of Lincoln without also remembering Kris Wyatt’s tireless service to the community. She has had a meaningful impact on the lives of so many and I am proud to recognize her as this year’s Woman of the Year.” Kevin Kiley, Assemblyman (R-Rocklin)

After 37 years as a teacher and counselor in Lincoln, Kris retired and was elected in 2010 to serve on the Western Placer Unified School Board. Among her many activities in the community, Kris and her late husband, Larry, are the co-founders of Friends of McBean Park, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to restoring, revitalizing, and rebuilding McBean Park to be a family-friendly entertainment venue in Downtown Lincoln.

Due, in part, to the efforts of Friends of McBean Park, the park is now once again home to the Lincoln Potters, the summer collegiate wood bat league whose history in the City of Lincoln dates back to 1926.