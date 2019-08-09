Placer County’s Family Resource Center and Child Abuse Prevention Council

ROSEVILLE, CA – KidsFirst’s Board of Directors recently announced Antoinette Manuel as the organization’s new executive director.

Charged with sustaining and growing the roster of services and programs available to families and children, increasing capacity and funding, and managing a publicly- and privately-funded budget, in this role Manuel will continue to further the mission of KidsFirst to advocate, educate, and change lives for children and their families.

“She has the knowledge, skills, and presence that will allow for KidsFirst to continue to serve the community …” Dr. Nathan Herzog (Board Chair)

KidsFirst’s Board of Directors in conjunction with an interview team made up of internal and external individuals to ensure an objective and fair search process, completed a rigorous application and interview process in search of a candidate to continue to provide services and case management to the community that is the quality standard of our community.

Board Chair Dr. Nathan Herzog commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Antoinette Manuel will serve as Executive Director. She has the knowledge, skills, and presence that will allow for KidsFirst to continue to serve the community as a family resource center and the Child Abuse Prevention Council for Placer County.”

Manuel began her tenure with KidsFirst just under five years ago as volunteer coordinator, a position that allowed her to learn the organization from the ground up. She immediately felt at home, welcomed by the staff and leadership, and raised her hand for any and every opportunity to do and learn more. Two years later, she assumed the role of assistance director. Now, as executive director, she will lead the organization into an era of continued growth and expansion. In her response to her promotion, Manuel commented, “I am honored to be given this responsibility and pledge my commitment to this organization to invest in our staff, enhance our service delivery, sustain our resources, and be a champion in the community for KidsFirst.”

Manuel understands the importance of working closely with law enforcement to report and respond to incidents of abuse and neglect and an effective partnership with the local police and sheriff to end the cycle of abuse in Placer County.

Devon Bell, Placer County sheriff, remarked, “We have enjoyed our long-time partnership with KidsFirst, and are excited to continue the relationship with Antoinette as the new executive director. I am confident that our relationship will continue to flourish under her direction.”

To identify families in need of support and provide services such as after school care and tutoring to the community, KidsFirst relies on a dynamic relationship with school districts and staff. As such, management works together with local officials to ensure an effective partnership.

“Antoinette brings high levels of commitment, character, and care to the executive director position at KidsFirst. Our organizations share a passion for supporting children and families. Her appointment cements the relationship and allows us to better serve our community together,” remarked Roseville City School District Derk Garcia.

Most Placer County residents enjoy a safe, positive quality of life. In fact, Placer is regularly listed in published rounds-ups of the safest and best places to live. But that quality of life is not a given for everyone. In 2017 alone, 3600 allegations of child abuse were reported in Placer County, which is likely an underrepresentation.

To prevent and treat these tragic circumstances, KidsFirst is available year-round to serve children, parents and families, offering no-cost programs and services in the areas of education and outreach, and family wellness. To learn more about, visit kidsfirstnow.org or call their office at (916)774-6802.