Community is invited to slate of events

Roseville, Calif. – KidsFirst, Child Abuse Prevention Council of Placer County, is preparing to celebrate its 35 years of service with a variety of community-centered activities in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, an opportunity to recognize the importance of families and community services working together to prevent abuse and neglect. Prevention services and supports offered by KidsFirst help parents, caregivers, and the community at-large protect children and strengthen families. By raising awareness of child abuse prevention, our community learns about our services and the actions they can take to help families thrive,” said KidsFirst Executive Director Debbie Gabelich.

Responding to local needs

The counseling, interventions, classes, and services that KidsFirst provides are needed in response to the over 16,000 reported incidents of child abuse each year in Placer County alone.

Our impact is deep and widespread:

3,489 families served

285 parents in parent/child programming

60 families in Parents as Teachers program

52 families received housing assistance

560 families supported through counseling

35th Anniversary Events:

Blue Pinwheels

On April 3, (250) blue pinwheels, the symbol of child abuse prevention, will be ‘planted’ at Auburn’s Historic Courthouse with leaders from county agencies and child abuse prevention community nonprofits in attendance. Residents are also invited to plant these colorful pinwheels in their yards and communities. Pinwheels may be picked up from both KidsFirst offices April 1 – 30.

Luncheon and Fashion Show

KidsFirst will host its Luncheon and Fashion Show on Thursday, April 4 at Chalet Event Center in Rocklin from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. At the event, KidsFirst staff and board members will recognize several Children’s Champions, local advocates awarded for their work on behalf of children’s health and well-being. Attendees will meet Miss Placer County Bailey Breen who will share her personal experience with KidsFirst and how the services redirected her life and set her up for success. There will also be a special fashion show featuring KidsFirst families and community leaders.

Relocated offices

KidsFirst offices recently relocated to convenient, spacious, and family-friendly locations in Roseville and Auburn to better serve the community. Office hours for both locations are Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about KidsFirst, please visit kidsfirst.org.

Roseville Office

516 Gibson Drive Ste 100

Roseville, CA 95678

Phone Number: (916) 774-6802

Auburn Office

200 Auburn Folsom Road Ste 100

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone Number: (530) 887-3536

