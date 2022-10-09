Tommy Apostolos Fund to seeks volunteers to accompany underserved children

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) is seeking about 600 volunteers to accompany nearly 400 local underserved children on a holiday shopping spree for new coats, shoes, and various winter essentials.

The organization’s annual signature event kicks off Roseville’s holiday season and is scheduled for December 3, 2022. The community event is made possible through the generosity of Kohl’s, volunteers, community donors, and corporate sponsors.

With more than 30 years of service, TAF works directly with Roseville City School District teachers and administrators who refer worthy students from the community who could use the added support. After two years of modified shopping due to pandemic health guidelines, this event will return to in-person shopping with the children.

“After the past two years, we are beyond excited to be able to work directly with these children and their families. The social interaction between volunteers and children is an aspect that leaves an imprint on everyone’s lives.” Hallie Romero, TAF Executive Director

Kohl’s in Roseville

The students, their families, and hundreds of volunteers will line up before daybreak to shop ahead of Kohl’s normal business hours. Two volunteers are paired with each student, then the trio, with $150 collected through donations and fundraising, plus a generous discount from Kohl’s, strolls through the children’s clothing and shoe aisles in search of winter essentials.

“The gift of time means the world to these kids; you can see it on their faces. By the end of the morning, our volunteers will have made a huge impact on the lives of children who need a little extra holiday cheer. That’s the spirit of giving,” added Romero.

Those interested in volunteering are invited to connect through the Tommy Apostolos website, tommyafund.com/kids-shopping-day. Questions may be addressed to [email protected] or through the website’s Contact Us page. Volunteers must be over the age of 18.

Community members may also support Kid’s Shopping Day with a monetary donation submitted to tommyafund.com/donate.

Annual Kid’s Shopping Day

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Volunteer and child matchups begin at 5:30 a.m.

Kohl’s – 10375 Fairway Drive, Roseville

About Tommy Apostolos Fund

With more than 30 years of service, Tommy Apostolos Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clothing, school supplies, and other necessities to children in Roseville. The organization is supported by civic leaders and is regularly recognized throughout Placer County for hosting fundraising events, school supply drives, and its Annual Kid’s Shopping Spree.

