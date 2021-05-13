Pfizer only vaccine currently approved for age group

Roseville, CA – Kaiser Permanente is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for adolescents 12 to15-years-old.

The move comes after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the vaccine for use in this new age group — another huge step in the fight against COVID-19. Final reviews and approvals were also secured by national and state groups as well as Kaiser Permanente Infectious Disease physicians.

Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one approved for people 12 to 17. All the available vaccines are proven to be safe, effective, and lifesaving. Kaiser Permanente has appointments available for those 12 years and older and encourages all who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

Vaccine appointments for people 12 to 17 are available by appointment only and on a walk-in basis at some locations. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 to their vaccine appointment or print out and complete the consent and screening forms for the child to bring. Parents or guardians may also be asked for a child’s photo ID (such as a school ID card or passport) and proof of age.

Kaiser Permanente has expanded capacity to deliver more vaccine doses at its own facilities as well as in partnership with state and local health authorities. Those who are eligible can also get the vaccine at no-cost from any facility that has been approved as a COVID-19 vaccine provider by the state department of public health.

Kaiser Permanente remains committed to administering the COVID-19 vaccine equitably and in accordance with all state and federal guidelines. COVID-19 vaccines remain critical tools in fighting this global pandemic and have demonstrated an historic level of safety and effectiveness.

Please visit kp.org/covidvaccine for appointment information.

Members can also call our 24/7 KP COVID Vaccine InfoLine at 1-855-550-0951 (available in English and Spanish) for regular recorded updates.