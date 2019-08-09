Seeking to fill culinary positions with on-the-spot interviews

Lincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to fill over 50 full and part-time culinary positions for its new Dos Coyotes Border Café restaurant at upcoming job fairs taking place on Saturday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in joining and excelling in the hospitality industry,” said Debi Fetzner, Vice President of Human Resources. “We look forward to hiring qualified candidates on-the-spot.”

Dos Coyotes will join a variety of other dining options on property. Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental, vision, and vacation. All Thunder Valley employees enjoy free parking, one free meal per shift, 401k matching funds, leadership development training, opportunity to advance, free health and wellness counseling, reward incentives, and discounts at Thunder Valley including 30% off at the Spa and Gift Shop, 10% off at restaurants and discounts for select concerts.

Requirements

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a drug and background check in order to work at Thunder Valley. Thunder Valley will be drug testing and setting up background checks during the job fair.

As part of Thunder Valley Casino Resort’s substance abuse-free workplace policy, all offers of employment are conditional and contingent upon successful passing of a drug screen test. In determining compliance with this workplace policy, Thunder Valley Casino Resort does not test for THC which is found in medical and recreational marijuana products.

All candidates must be able to work weekends and holidays. Please apply online at www.thundervalleyresort.com/careers before attending the job fair.

Saturday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 13

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Employment Center

1200 Athens Avenue

Lincoln, CA 95648