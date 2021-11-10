Local School District plans hiring spree

Roseville, CA – The Roseville City School District (RCSD) is hosting a job fair November 16, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. at 1050 Main Street in Roseville. Open positions include instructional assistants, single and multi-subject substitute and special education teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria and custodial staff.

RCSD enrollment has grown more than 45 percent since 2000, and with more home construction taking place in the area and an additional school planned, the district’s growth shows no signs of slowing down.

“Our district culture puts the students at the center of every decision we make…” Meghan Baichtal

“Character, competency, commitment and care”

“We are looking for people who want to make a difference for students so we can meet the demands of our growing district,” said Meghan Baichtal, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Services. “Our district culture puts the students at the center of every decision we make, especially as it pertains to recruiting staff. We are committed to hiring individuals who demonstrate character, competency, commitment and care for our children.”

Interested individuals should plan to:

Bring a resume, if they have one

Apply onsite at the event

Be prepared for an interview

To learn more about available positions, visit rcsdk8.org. For further information, contact Michele Perrault at 916.771.1600 x50132 or mperrault@rcsdk8.org.

Job Opportunities

Instructional Assistants

Bus Drivers

Custodial

Food Service

Substitute Teachers

and more!

About Roseville City School District

RCSD serves more than 11,400 transitional kindergarten through eighth grade students in 20 unique schools. Offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), GATE, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents’ expectations.