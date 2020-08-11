Roseville reimagines high school in elegant facility

Roseville, CA- Wow! State of the art design with sweeping views of the Sierra Nevada, West Park High School’s spacious campus delivers a high-tech campus vibe. The first stage of West Park opens in 2020 with additional facilities slated for coming years. Inaugural students will include freshman and sophomores, with final build of approximately 2,800. Almost certain to become a premier high school sports destination in Northern California, we hope you enjoy a first look. Go Panthers!

Inside Panther Arena is a multi level facility housing locker rooms, snack bar, training facility, weight rooms and more!

Panther Arena is a large detached, state of the art sports facility.

A premier high school sports destination in California? We think so.

Covered outdoor dining, phase one!

Open, bright spaces throughout the campus for study time and relationship building.

3rd floor balcony with a view!

Partial view of weight training room

The football field adjoins Panther Arena via immense patio.

Flexible space rooms with whiteboard desks.

Looks scientific!

Library, amphitheater and additional classrooms coming up!

West Park High School is located at 2401 High School Road in Roseville, CA. More info at https://www.rjuhsd.us/westpark

Westpark Outdoor Photos