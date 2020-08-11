Roseville reimagines high school in elegant facility
Roseville, CA- Wow! State of the art design with sweeping views of the Sierra Nevada, West Park High School’s spacious campus delivers a high-tech campus vibe. The first stage of West Park opens in 2020 with additional facilities slated for coming years. Inaugural students will include freshman and sophomores, with final build of approximately 2,800. Almost certain to become a premier high school sports destination in Northern California, we hope you enjoy a first look. Go Panthers!