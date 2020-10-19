Virtual Workshop October 28

The Placer County Air Pollution Control District (District) is hosting a virtual public workshop on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The workshop will feature a short presentation on the Community Air Protection (CAP) Incentives program, air quality, and efforts to reduce localized air pollution in disproportionally impacted communities within Placer County.

Workshop participants are encouraged to share air quality-related community health concerns and provide feedback to help the District prioritize CAP funding among the eligible project categories.

The CAP Incentives Program provides grant funding to projects that implement early actions to achieve emission reductions in excess of those required by regulation.

Projects eligible to be considered for funding include:

Electric vehicle charging stations for businesses and public agencies (residential not eligible)

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or hydrogen fueling infrastructure

School bus replacements for public schools (diesel to diesel, CNG or electric)

Projects that reduce air pollution in public schools such as electric lawn and garden equipment, and upgraded air filtration systems

Heavy-duty (>14,000 GVWR) diesel to electric or CNG vehicle replacements

Heavy-duty diesel equipment replacements

Community Air Protection Incentives Program (CAP)

CAP is a grant program administered by the District in addition to the Carl Moyer Program that offers incentives for businesses and public agencies to replace higher emitting heavy-duty vehicles or equipment with cleaner engines and funds infrastructure projects to support California’s transformation toward zero and near-zero technologies.

For CAP funding, priority is given to projects that reduce emissions in impacted communities in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Auburn and Kings Beach.

Examples of projects funded to date include, school bus replacements in the Roseville City and Western Placer Unified School Districts and co-funding toward the purchase of a new Amtrak Capitol Corridor Locomotive servicing commuters and alleviating traffic in Roseville, Rocklin and Auburn.

The District will accept applications for CAP funding beginning October 20 through November 20, 2020.

Registration for the workshop is encouraged, but not required, and Spanish interpretation is available. To register, request interpretation or obtain additional information, contact Molly Johnson at (530) 745-2326 or mjjohnso@placer.ca.gov or visit our webpage at https://www.placerair.org/1737/Grants-Incentives.

Those interested in attending can join the virtual workshop with the following Zoom webinar link, https://placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/98155806088, or by telephone (toll-free), (877) 853-5247 or (888) 788-0099, when prompted enter the Meeting ID, 981 5580 6088.