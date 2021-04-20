Residents invited to help fill in missing gaps

West Sacramento, CA- The City of West Sacramento is working with SACOG to learn where residents want to go by walking, scooting, biking, or any other human-powered way.

SACOG and The City of West Sacramento are currently working on the Sacramento Region Parks & Trails Strategic Development Plan to envision a system of connected trails and parks across El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

The plan will recognize projects in the near future to jumpstart the network development and focus on identifying a multipurpose landmark trail network that connects our communities to each other, creates access to destinations near trails such as job sites and community amenities, creates access to public spaces for recreational and social activities, and connects low-income communities that are currently lacking access to green spaces and safe ways to move around without a car.

The results will help SACOG and the West Sacramento have a unified vision for a regional trails system and prioritize future investments. Take the survey today and provide your input!



SACOG Plan

The Sacramento Area Council of Governments is creating a plan to connect the region using trails. We are working with the six counties (El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba counties) and the cities in them to find where trails for wheeling, walking, biking, and scooting are missing. We want to support the many ways people want to travel in our region, whether it’s for fun, work, or errands. We need your help to understand where you want to go so we can work with cities and counties to prioritize future investment.

The project encourages travel through the region via active transportation modes, but also increases access to green space that is key for mental and physical health of our region’s residents. The plan will identify immediate term projects to jumpstart the network development and focus on creating access to low-income communities that are currently lacking access to green spaces and safe active transportation infrastructure. The plan is intended as a guide for local jurisdictions so they can incorporate a regional vision into their trails program of work.