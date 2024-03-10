Hewlett Packard Enterprise annual event promotes STEM learning

Roseville, Calif. – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) held its 27th annual computer programming contest, HPE CodeWars, for high school students on March 2, 2024. The event saw hundreds of participating students from high schools around the country.

HPE CodeWars hosts teams of students, sponsored by teachers and schools, as they push their problem-solving limits to compete to solve coding problems. HPE volunteers are on-hand to assist and mentor the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators. The event solidifies HPE’s ongoing commitment to STEM education.

▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼ ▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼ ▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼ ▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼

About HPE CodeWars

HPE CodeWars is an annual computer programming contest for high school students. Each 3-person team has to solve programming challenges in three-hour intervals. Each problem has an assigned point value based on complexity, and the top-scoring teams in the Novice and Advanced divisions win. There is no charge to compete in HPE CodeWars.

In-person events were held at the following HPE locations:

– Houston, TX: HPE’s headquarters (1701 E. Mossy Oaks Rd., Spring, TX 77389)

– Roseville, CA: HPE’s site (8000 Foothills Boulevard, Roseville, CA 95747)

– Fort Collins, CO: HPE’s site (3404 E Harmony Road, Fort Collins, CO 80528)

Winners from HPE CodeWars 2024:

Advanced Division (Roseville)

– Franklin High School

– Rocklin High School

– Oakmont High School

Novice Division (Roseville)

– Jesuit High School

– Vista del Lago

– Folsom High School

To learn more about HPE CodeWars, visit: https://hpecodewars.org/.

related

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Roseville