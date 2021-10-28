Practical Tips for Choosing Halloween Candy

Roseville, CA- Halloween is arriving soon. It’s a fun-filled holiday that children really enjoy, especially after going around their neighborhood trick-or-treating, then arriving home to cherish their large assortment of candy.

But dental practitioners aren’t nearly as enamored with Halloween, because they know the possible ramifications of eating candy. It can create damage to the teeth and gums and possibly to a child’s overall health.



NOW OPEN IN ROSEVILLE!

thegrandcuisine.com

Having healthy teeth and gums has an impact that goes far beyond the mouth. Poor oral hygiene can lead to cavities, periodontal disease and infection, which can impact a patient’s heart, lungs, and entire body.

5 tips from Western Dental