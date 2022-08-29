Annual Event returns to Benefit Placer Breast Cancer Foundation

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual Hot Pink Fun Run in 2022 is set for Sunday, September 25, 2022 as they fight breast cancer by raising money to fund research, outreach, and education. Bubbles & Brews are back this year! Don’t miss the after-race pancakes, bacon, and beer or mimosa!

The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation hosts the annual Hot Pink Fun Run, a family-friendly fun run/walk held in Downtown Roseville.

Benefits Placer Breast Cancer Foundation

All proceeds from the Hot Pink Fun Run will benefit the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. The group is comprised of breast cancer survivors and community activists who are committed to raising money to fund new research, outreach and health education opportunities for the region.

The festive event will include a 10K, 5K and 1-mile walk/run. All races start and end at Civic Center Plaza on Vernon Street in Downtown Roseville.

Participants are encouraged to run/walk in the Hot Pink Fun Run in honor or memory of a friend or loved one who has been affected by breast cancer. Special customizable stickers will be available on race day.

Individuals can write the name of the person they will be walking in honor or memory of on a special sticker available for $1 at packet pick-up or registration on the morning of the race. There will also be an Honor/Memory wall for individuals to share the reason why they are participating.

The previous Hot Pink Fun Run event drew more than 1,000 participants, dozens of volunteers and raised more than $30,000 in funds for local breast cancer research.

“The Hot Pink Fun Run has become a wonderful community event. It’s a day of celebration where women, men and children not only participate, but often times honor a loved one or someone they know who has been impacted by breast cancer,” said Carol Garcia, a breast cancer survivor who co-founded The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. “This is a family-friendly event that is fun and also helps educate people, giving them both the knowledge and awareness of breast cancer.”

Hot Pink Fun Run Schedule

7:30-8:30 am: Check in and registration

8:30 am: Breast cancer survivors celebration

8:45 am: Start of 10K race

9 am: Start of 5K walk/run

9:05 am: Unlimited 1-mile walk/run, includes children, dogs

10 am: Awards ceremony

Ticket Prices

General (ages 11 to 111) 10K, 5K and 1 Mile

Super Early Bird Registration from April 15 to May 31 – $35

Early Bird Registration from June 1 to September 15 – $40

Regular Registration from September 16 to September 26 – $45

Children (10 and under) 1 mile/5K/10K

Super Early Bird Registration from April 15 to May 31 – $20

Early Bird Registration from June 1 to September 15 – $25

Regular Registration from September 16 to September 26 – $30

Pancakes, Bubbles & Brew only

All attendees over 21 – $20

Under 21 with adult paid attendee – Free

Please note that there are no refunds at this time.

Parking for the event is available in the garages on the 400 block of Vernon and Oak Street, and at Vernon and Grant Streets.

Participants can register at www.hotpinkfunrun.org for all three races.

The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation is 501(c)3 non-profit organization (tax ID # 27-0690037). Contributions made to the fund are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law.