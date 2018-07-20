Benefits Placer Breast Cancer Foundation

Roseville, CA- The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation is hosting the 11th annual Hot Pink Fun Run, a family-friendly fun run/walk held Sunday, Sept. 30 in Downtown Roseville.

All proceeds from the Hot Pink Fun Run will benefit the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. The group is comprised of breast cancer survivors and community activists who are committed to raising money to fund new research, outreach and health education opportunities for the region.

The festive event will include a 10K, 5K and 1-mile walk/run. All races start and end at Civic Center Plaza on Vernon Street in Downtown Roseville.

Participants are encouraged to run/walk in the Hot Pink Fun Run in honor or memory of a friend or loved one who has been affected by breast cancer. Special customizable stickers will be available on race day.

Individuals can write the name of the person they will be walking in honor or memory of on a special sticker available for $1 at packet pick-up or registration on the morning of the race. There will also be an Honor/Memory wall for individuals to share the reason why they are participating.

Last year’s event drew more than 1,000 participants, dozens of volunteers and raised more than $30,000 in funds for local breast cancer research. This year the event is expected to grow to more than 1,200 participants.

“The Hot Pink Fun Run has become a wonderful community event. It’s a day of celebration where women, men and children not only participate, but often times honor a loved one or someone they know who has been impacted by breast cancer,” said Carol Garcia, a breast cancer survivor who co-founded The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. “This is a family-friendly event that is fun and also helps educate people, giving them both the knowledge and awareness of breast cancer.”

Hot Pink Fun Run Schedule

7:30-8:30 am: Check in and registration

8:30 am: Breast cancer survivors celebration

8:45 am: Start of 10K race

9 am: Start of 5K walk/run

9:05 am: 1-mile walk/run, includes children, dogs

10 am: Awards ceremony

Ticket Prices & Registration

Cost for adults is $35 until Sept. 1 and $40 after that date for the 1-mile fun/run and 5K. Adults pay $45 for the 10K until Sept. 1 and $50 afterward. All three race options for kids (age 6-17) are $25 until Sept. 1 and $30 after that date. Kids 5-under are free.

Participants can register at www.hotpinkfunrun.org for all three races.

The packet pick-up is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 at a to-be-determined location. If individuals cannot make early packet pick-up, it can be done the day of the race, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Parking for the event is available in the garages on the 400 block of Vernon and Oak Street, and at Vernon and Grant Streets.

The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation is 501(c)3 non-profit organization (tax ID # 27-0690037). Contributions made to the fund are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law.

Become a Sponsor

If interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Foundation Administrator, Stephanie Hill, at (916) 910-5769 or info (at) wethinkpink.org; or Race Director, Aldo Pineschi, at (916) 532-8079 or aldo (at) surewest.net.