Icon of sedans near the top of its class

Roseville, Calif. – Debuting in 1976, the Honda Accord arrived with very little fanfare. Of course, that’s not the case any longer. Now in its 47th year of production, the Accord has long been an icon among sedans.

The lineup includes a hybrid version, a model that added to the Accord’s popularity. Offered in four trims (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring), the 2023 Honda Accord hybrid underwent a full redesign this year, adding a more upscale look inside and out, a heftier powertrain, and increased fuel economy.

“The hybrid models are representing 50-percent of sales, a key part of Honda’s electrification strategy.” said Mamadou Diallo, Honda vice president of Auto Sales. “This is our best Accord ever, a true benchmark in its class, offering a combination of style, efficiency, performance and connectivity.”

High-tech inside

All Honda Accords arrived this year with a high-tech interior featuring its largest-ever touchscreen. The exterior of the front-wheel drive 2023 Accord is longer and sleeker with a broad stance. The Accord hybrid starting price is around $32,000.

We were impressed with the Accord hybrid’s energetic performance. It’s fun to drive, accelerating quickly from a standing position and supplying ample power in freeway passing situations. It has two electric motors, a lithium-ion battery, and a new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that generates 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 7.0 seconds and gets 44-51 mpg.

The Accord hybrid provides refined handling, motoring along smoothly and athletically in most driving situations. Tested on some challenging country roads, the hybrid performed well, delivering a stable and secure ride.

Safety is a big priority with Honda. The Accord hybrid has a long list of standard driver safety features, including blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection, forward automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, traffic-sign recognition, automatic high-beam headlights, rear-seat alert, and front and rear parking sensors

AT A GLANCE – 2023 HONDA ACCORD HYBRID

Performance: two electric motors, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 204 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 44-51 mpg

Price estimate: $31,900 to 37,900

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited; electric system: 8 years, 100,000 miles

Impressive Cabin

We found the Accord hybrid interior cabin spacious and impressive overall. The modernized dashboard is well-conceived and includes lots of technology. The materials are mostly soft-touch and there’s very little hard plastic in any of the key areas.

Honda has equipped the Accord hybrid with a large standard 12.3-inch touchscreen that accesses its infotainment system. It also comes standard with a 10.2-inch digital gauge display. Also standard is dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, and a moonroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, a Wi-Fi hot spot, two USB ports, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker stereo.

The seating is spacious and cushy in both rows. Up front, there is ample head and leg room. Although not as roomy, the back seats still have good leg room and there’s no problem seating three kids or two sizable adults. The cargo area measures 16.7 cubic feet and the rear seats fold down to provide additional space.

There’s much to admire regarding the 2023 Honda Accord hybrid. Rated near the top in its class, the midsize sedan has excellent fuel economy, quick acceleration, a roomy interior, and a long list of driver safety features.

