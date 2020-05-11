Special Placer County Virtual Event

ROCKLIN – Holocaust survivor Ben Stern, who survived nine concentration camps and two death marches, will be the featured speaker at this year’s annual event to remember the Holocaust on Thursday, May 14.

The event will be a virtual event this year and will feature a special presentation of the award-winning documentary Near Normal Man, which focuses on the story of Mr. Stern’s life.

Presented by the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Placer County, the annual event featuring a Holocaust survivor serves as a powerful message in the battle against anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate. The event begins at 7 p.m. and is free to attend online. To reserve a spot to receive the login information, please click visit Chabad Center website by clicking here.

“We are honored to have Ben Stern and his daughter, producer and director Charlene Stern, present to the people of Placer County this year,” said Rabbi Yossi Korik, Director of the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Placer County. “We have greatly appreciated the community’s interest in hearing these stories, particularly the attendance of young people at each of our events.”

The Chabad Center is committed to exposing young people to these stories and has made this an annual event, with different Holocaust survivors coming to Placer County.

About the Chabad of Placer County

Inspired by the teachings and legacy of The Lubavitcher Rebbe, in 2005 Rabbi Yossi & Malkie Korik founded Chabad of Roseville, which serves as a unique and vibrant beacon of Jewish life and education in the Placer County Area. Chabad is dedicated to making the beauty and joys of our Jewish traditions and heritage accessible, relevant, and meaningful. Visit the Chabad Center’s website.