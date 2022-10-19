NEW hours, early date for 2022 @ Annual Holiday Fair
Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.
Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home decor and plenty of handcrafted items and gifts. Terrific shopping awaits! Santa’s helpers have been hard at work to create a holiday shopping market.
Support Local!
Placer County Real Food
Recipes and menus for every week of the year from farmers markets!»»BUY Online!/
Roseville Today is an Amazon Associate and may earn a small commission on purchases made through the above link.
Support Local!
Placer County Real Food
Recipes and menus for every week of the year from farmers markets!»»BUY Online!/
Roseville Today is an Amazon Associate and may earn a small commission on purchases made through the above link.
Support Local!
Placer County Real Food
Recipes and menus for every week of the year from farmers markets!»»BUY Online!/
Roseville Today is an Amazon Associate and may earn a small commission on purchases made through the above link.
Placer County Real Food
Recipes and menus for every week of the year from farmers markets!»»BUY Online!
Roseville Today is an Amazon Associate and may earn a small commission on purchases made through the above link.
Enjoy the day as you stroll aisles and discover holiday treasures and gifts along the way. A annual community favorite and fun way to join in the holiday spirit.
2022 Holiday Artisan Faire
Maidu Community Center
1550 Maidu Dr
Roseville, CA
9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Free admission and parking
Rain or Shine!
November 5, 2022
Map & Directions
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)