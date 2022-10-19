Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.

Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home decor and plenty of handcrafted items and gifts. Terrific shopping awaits! Santa’s helpers have been hard at work to create a holiday shopping market.

Enjoy the day as you stroll aisles and discover holiday treasures and gifts along the way. A annual community favorite and fun way to join in the holiday spirit.

2022 Holiday Artisan Faire

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Dr

Roseville, CA

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Free admission and parking

Rain or Shine!

November 5, 2022

Map & Directions