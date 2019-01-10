Board Seats Two Women for First Time in History

AUBURN, Calif. — District 4 Supervisor Kirk Uhler was chosen to serve as chair of the Placer County Board of Supervisors for 2019 by his fellow board members during their first meeting of the new year. Newly-elected District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore was named as vice chair.

Gore’s election to the board marks the first time in Placer County’s history that two women have served on the Board of Supervisors at the same time. District 5 Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery has served since 2009.

“I am really excited about this opportunity to serve the residents of Placer County and District 1,” Gore said. ‘I am committed to continuing to maintain the county’s fiscal sustainability and to ensuring that Placer County remains a wonderful place to work, have a business and raise a family.”

Uhler, currently serving his fifth term, represents Granite Bay and a portion of Roseville.

“As chairman, I’m going to continue the focus that I’ve had ever since joining the Board of Supervisors for the first time back in 1993 on the fiscal health and viability of Placer County,” Uhler said.

The chair presides over board meetings held in Auburn and quarterly in North Lake Tahoe. The chair also approves final board meeting agendas and represents the county at community events. At the beginning of each calendar year, the board elects different supervisors to serve as chair and vice chair.

Uhler served his first term on the Board of Supervisors from 1993 to 1996. He returned to the board in 2006 and was re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He has been a resident of Placer County since 1970.

Gore was elected to represent District 1 in June 2018 and was sworn in as supervisor at today’s meeting along with District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt, who was re-elected in June, and several of Placer County’s other re-elected office holders, Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen, Assessor Kristen Spears and Auditor-Controller Andrew Sisk.

Gore previously served as a member of the Roseville City Council from 2012 to 2018, serving as vice mayor and mayor. She has more than 20 years of local public policy and business experience and is an active member of the Roseville business community, having managed government and community relations for a local healthcare system in the greater Sacramento area for 17 years.