Donors Offer To Match Up to $100,000 in Contributions As Fundraising Continues

Granite Bay – The Chabad Jewish Community Center of Placer County on May 20 will officially begin construction on a new, $6.5 million center that will more than quadruple the amount of space for its programs.

The new center is being built on the Chabad’s existing property on Douglas Boulevard in Granite Bay and marks the first major expansion since opening in 2005.

The lead donors for the center, Scott and Cynthia Knudson, who previously donated $1.25 million to make the new center possible, are offering to match up to $100,000 in contributions between now and the groundbreaking event.

“We are very grateful for the support we continue to receive from Scott and Cynthia Knudson and the entire community,” said Rabbi Yossi Korik, Director of the Center. “Their generosity makes our new center possible.”

The new center will be more than 17,400 square feet compared to the existing center, which is about 4,000 square feet.

The new center will feature a shul (worship space), social hall, commercial kosher kitchen, classrooms for preschool and elementary age students, indoor and outdoor play areas, Mikvah (ritual bath), and a children’s library.

“We are continuing our fundraising efforts and greatly appreciate the offer by Scott and Cynthia Knudson to match $100,000 in contributions,” Rabbi Korik said.

The May 20 groundbreaking will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the center, 4410 Douglas Blvd. in Granite Bay. Students, community members and dignitaries, including Placer County Supervisors Bonnie Gore, Jim Holmes, Robert Weygandt, and Suzanne Jones, Sheriff Devon Bell and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, are expected to attend.

The Chabad Center hosts a variety of educational programs, as well as larger programs for the entire community, including an annual lecture featuring a survivor of the Holocaust.

For more information or to RSVP to the event, please visit www.jewishroseville.com/groundbreaking or call 916-500-4522.

About the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Placer County

Inspired by the teachings and legacy of The Lubavitcher Rebbe, in 2005 Rabbi Yossi & Malkie Korik founded Chabad of Roseville which serves as a unique and vibrant beacon of Jewish life and education in the Placer County Area.

Chabad is dedicated to making the beauty and joys of our Jewish traditions and heritage accessible, relevant, and meaningful.

You may consider yourself reform, conservative, orthodox, or unaffiliated. At Chabad we see you as Jewish. No labels. No differences. Chabad of Roseville / Placer County is a home for every Jew.

We welcome and accept all Jews regardless of background or affiliation.