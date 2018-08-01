Deadheads Annual Concert Movie in Roseville

August 1, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

Roseville, CA- The annual gathering of Deadheads takes place tonight, August 1, 2018 in Roseville. Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies returns with one of the Dead’s famed performances at JFK Stadium on a sweltering hot and humid July evening from 1989.

The Dead’s performance would mark the final show at Philadelphia’s iconic JFK Stadium. Formerly called Philadelphia Municipal Stadium and Sesquicentennial Stadium, JFK Stadium which opened in 1926, was clearly showing its age and many suggest no longer safe. The show went on without major issues.

Nearly 90,000 fans were on hand to join in on the fun back in 1989. Although a California band, the East Coast is considered the unofficial epicenter of the Grateful Dead fan base to this day.

In true Grateful Dead fashion, the concert footage clocks in at 3 hours and catches the Dead at one of their most successful periods in a career that spanned 30 years.

The Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies fun kicks off at 7:00 PM at Roseville 14 on Eureka Road. Hang onto your hats.

Deadhead Fun Fact:

Largest Ticketed Concert Event in U.S. History

Grateful Dead’s 1977 Englishtown, NJ performance. 107,000+

Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies

Movie Theaters

Roseville 14

1555 Eureka Road, Roseville, CA 95661

Folsom 14

261 Iron Point Road, Folsom, CA 95630

Regal Natomas Marketplace 16

3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento, CA 95834

Tickets online at https://www.fathomevents.com/events/the-grateful-dead-meet-up-2018