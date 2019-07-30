Annual Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies
Roseville, CA- This Thursday in Roseville, Placer County Deadheads will be transported back in time and space for the Grateful Dead’s June 17, 1991 performance at New Jersey’s Giant Stadium.
It’s time for the 9th Annual Grateful Dead meetup at the movies at Century 14 Roseville. Showtime is 7:00 pm. Also showing at Folsom 14 on Iron Point Rd.
Fun fact: New Jersey is an unofficial epicenter of Grateful Dead land. Their 1977 show in Englishtown, NJ remains the largest ticketed concert in American history.
Less than a year following the untimely death of Concord, CA native Brent Mydland , the Dead lineup included Bruce Hornsby on piano & accordion with Vince Welnick taking over keyboard duties.
Experience this classic early 90’s Dead show recorded on 48-track audio with multi-camera live edit.
Grateful Dead – June 17, 1991 at Giants Stadium
Set 1
- Eyes Of The World
- Walkin’ Blues
- Brown Eyed Women
- When I Paint My Masterpiece
- Loose Lucy
- Cassidy
- Might As Well
Set 2
- Saint Of Circumstance
- Ship Of Fools
- Truckin’
- New Speedway Boogie
- Uncle John’s Band
- Drums / Space
- China Doll
- Playing In The Band
- Sugar Magnolia
- Sunshine Daydream
- The Weight
Need your Dead Fix? Check out our 50 Days of the Dead.