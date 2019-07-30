Annual Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies

Roseville, CA- This Thursday in Roseville, Placer County Deadheads will be transported back in time and space for the Grateful Dead’s June 17, 1991 performance at New Jersey’s Giant Stadium.

It’s time for the 9th Annual Grateful Dead meetup at the movies at Century 14 Roseville. Showtime is 7:00 pm. Also showing at Folsom 14 on Iron Point Rd.

Fun fact: New Jersey is an unofficial epicenter of Grateful Dead land. Their 1977 show in Englishtown, NJ remains the largest ticketed concert in American history.

Less than a year following the untimely death of Concord, CA native Brent Mydland , the Dead lineup included Bruce Hornsby on piano & accordion with Vince Welnick taking over keyboard duties.

Experience this classic early 90’s Dead show recorded on 48-track audio with multi-camera live edit.

Grateful Dead – June 17, 1991 at Giants Stadium

Set 1

Eyes Of The World

Walkin’ Blues

Brown Eyed Women

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Loose Lucy

Cassidy

Might As Well

Set 2

Saint Of Circumstance

Ship Of Fools

Truckin’

New Speedway Boogie

Uncle John’s Band

Drums / Space

China Doll

Playing In The Band

Sugar Magnolia

Sunshine Daydream

The Weight

