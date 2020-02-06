Gold Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Roseville,CA- The Gold Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) awarded the winners of its DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest at a special awards ceremony on February 1, 2010 at the Woodcreek Golf Club in Roseville. The event was attended by chapter members, family and friends with a reception following. The Whitney High School Air Force JROTC provided the color guard.

The DAR Good Citizens Award program recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the quality of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These high school senior students are selected by their schools because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Gold Trail Chapter contacts thirteen high schools and this year eleven high schools participated naming a DAR Good Citizen. This year’s winners are:

Gold Trail Chapter Winner: Brooke Van Buskirk, Vista del Lago High School

Other DAR Good Citizens:

Megan Babcock, Antelope High School

Kelsey Grafton, Bella Vista High School

Alexander Moloo, Del Oro High School

David Baker, John Adams Academy

Laisha Martinez, Lincoln High School

Preet Gill, Oakmont High School

Cammille Medrano, Roseville High School

Samantha Schwarz, Western Sierra Collegiate Academy

Autumn King, Whitney High School

Kira Devine, Woodcreek High School

The students are judged by independent judges using the criteria of school awards and activities, community service, grade transcripts, recommendation letters and the completion of an essay on a given topic. The students are given two hours to complete the essay after they have been given the topic. This year the essay question was, “You and your peers are our nation’s leader of tomorrow. Hou would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens?” One student is selected as the chapter winner but all the students are their school’s DAR Good Citizen. Each student receives the DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate, gift bag and scholarship.

DAR Good Citizens chairperson Susan Holder states, “We are always encouraged to see the caliber of students being recognized in their schools and communities. Our future is bright with these dedicated students pursuing excellence in their commitment to education, service and leadership. DAR started this program in 1934 and since education is one of the key objectives of our organization, we are proud to sponsor this competition.”

Brooke Van Buskirk’s resume and essay were submitted to the district competition. The winner of that is sent forward to state and that winner goes to the national competition level for recognition in Washington DC at its annual DAR Continental Congress.