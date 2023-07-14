Downtown Roseville looks to energize local music scene
Roseville, Calif. – Goldfield Trading Post is working hard to energize the Downtown Roseville music and entertainment scene. Goldfield is conveniently located at 238 Vernon Street with easy access to plenty of nearby free parking, eateries and cold brews.
Offering an excellent opportunity to enjoy live music and a night out locally, it’s also terrific way to help support and re-energize Downtown Roseville. From jazz and pop to rock, metal and country, there’s a something that will appeal to all music fans!
Please verify with venue prior to attending as Goldfield’s schedule changes regularly without notice.
2023 Goldfield Trading Post Schedule
- July 14: Havok
- July 15: Spitalfield
- July 16: Classic Rock Rebels
- July 18: Coco and Clair Clair
- July 21: Josh Abbott Band
- July 22: Sweet Revenge
- July 23: The English Beat
- July 28: Fleetwood Macrame: Fleetwood Mac Tribute
- July 29: Galactic Empire
- Aug 4: BlesstheFall
- Aug 5: Bad Jovi
- Aug 11: Gamer Rave
- Aug 12: Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Night
- Aug 13: Hail the Sun
- Aug 18: LoveDrive: Scorpions Tribute
- Aug 20: My Life with The Thrill Kill Kult
- Aug 25: Red Voodoo
- Aug 26: Beyond Frontiers
- Sept 1: Sounds of Grunge
- Spet 2: Triston Marez
- Sept 3: Tessa Violet
- Sept 6: The Dead Daisies
- Sept 9: Prince / Bruno Mars Tribute Bands
- Sept 10: Corey Feldman
- Sept 15: Alien Ant Farm
- Sept 16: Kings of Queen
- Sept 21: Vola
- Sept 25: Chappell Roan
- Sept 29: Beast in Black
- Sept 30: Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras
- Oct 2: Glaive
- Oct 3: Roosevelt
- Oct 5: Attila
- Oct 11: The Happy Fits
- Oct 17: Cold Cave
- Oct 19: Saves the Day
- Oct 20: Authority Zero
- Oct 21: The Iron Maidens
- Oct 22: The Ritzz
- Oct 25: Protest the Hero
- Oct 27: Wednesday 13
- Nov 6: Allah Las
- Nov 15: Alesana
- Nov 16: JMSN
Location & Directions
