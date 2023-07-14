Downtown Roseville looks to energize local music scene

Roseville, Calif. – Goldfield Trading Post is working hard to energize the Downtown Roseville music and entertainment scene. Goldfield is conveniently located at 238 Vernon Street with easy access to plenty of nearby free parking, eateries and cold brews.

Offering an excellent opportunity to enjoy live music and a night out locally, it’s also terrific way to help support and re-energize Downtown Roseville. From jazz and pop to rock, metal and country, there’s a something that will appeal to all music fans!

Please verify with venue prior to attending as Goldfield’s schedule changes regularly without notice.

2023 Goldfield Trading Post Schedule

July 14: Havok

July 15: Spitalfield

July 16: Classic Rock Rebels

July 18: Coco and Clair Clair

July 21: Josh Abbott Band

July 22: Sweet Revenge

July 23: The English Beat

July 28: Fleetwood Macrame: Fleetwood Mac Tribute

July 29: Galactic Empire

Aug 4: BlesstheFall

Aug 5: Bad Jovi

Aug 11: Gamer Rave

Aug 12: Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Night

Aug 13: Hail the Sun

Aug 18: LoveDrive: Scorpions Tribute

Aug 20: My Life with The Thrill Kill Kult

Aug 25: Red Voodoo

Aug 26: Beyond Frontiers

Sept 1: Sounds of Grunge

Spet 2: Triston Marez

Sept 3: Tessa Violet

Sept 6: The Dead Daisies

Sept 9: Prince / Bruno Mars Tribute Bands

Sept 10: Corey Feldman

Sept 15: Alien Ant Farm

Sept 16: Kings of Queen

Sept 21: Vola

Sept 25: Chappell Roan

Sept 29: Beast in Black

Sept 30: Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras

Oct 2: Glaive

Oct 3: Roosevelt

Oct 5: Attila

Oct 11: The Happy Fits

Oct 17: Cold Cave

Oct 19: Saves the Day

Oct 20: Authority Zero

Oct 21: The Iron Maidens

Oct 22: The Ritzz

Oct 25: Protest the Hero

Oct 27: Wednesday 13

Nov 6: Allah Las

Nov 15: Alesana

Nov 16: JMSN

Location & Directions