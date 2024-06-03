Placer County deploys goats to reduce wildfire risk

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Department of Agriculture, Parks and Natural Resources took a unique approach to wildfire mitigation last week by deploying 2,000 goats (including kids) to the Dry Creek Community Park in western Placer County.

The goats, including adorable kids (baby goats), will be grazing in fenced areas until mid-June before moving on to other locations in the county.

Critical mission

These hardworking goats are tasked with a critical mission: consuming dangerous fire fuels such as weeds, invasive plant species and tree limbs. By munching away at this flammable vegetation, they help create natural firebreaks and reduce the risk of wildfires spreading to nearby communities.

Before goat grazing, fire break outs in the high and dry grass behind the Mason Trails community on May 28, 2024

“This innovative approach to fire mitigation leverages the natural grazing habits of goats to clear brush and other combustible materials,” said Placer County Parks, Trails and Open Space Division project manager Casey Lyons. “It’s an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to create defensible space around our communities.”

Effectiveness

The use of goats for fire mitigation is becoming increasingly popular due to their effectiveness in clearing dense vegetation in hard-to-reach areas.

“This project site is part of 17 scheduled goat grazing operations that will take place on county-owned property between the Roseville area and Foresthill,” said Lyons.

Park visitors are encouraged to visit the Dry Creek Community Park (at a safe distance) to observe these furry firefighters in action.

