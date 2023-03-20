The Genesis shift to electric vehicles is underway

Roseville, Calif.- Taking its cues from parent company Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai and Kia, Genesis has an ambitious goal of going completely electric by 2025.

The initial offering is the well-conceived 2023 Genesis GV60, an electric compact crossover SUV. This year Genesis is also introducing the electrified GV80 and GV70 sedans, and reportedly has several more EVs in progress.

The Hyundai Motor Group has reached the 1 million sales milestone worldwide for EVs. The South Korea automaker has its sights set on one day overtaking Tesla as the world’s EV sales leader.

The GV60 is 8 inches shorter in length and 2 inches less in height than the gas-powered version of the GV70 SUV. The GV60 has what’s been described as a clamshell-style hood, an oversized grille, and double-striped head and taillights.

Cool features

The attractive SUV has some cool features. One of them is electric door handles that pop out when the driver nears the vehicle. It also has face recognition and fingerprint authentication system, and utilizes Digital Key that replaces a physical one and allows users to unlock and start their vehicle via smartphone.

Like Tesla and some other EV companies, Genesis will use over-the-air software updates. What the GV60 can’t match head-to-head with Tesla is range. The Genesis EV has two different powertrains, both utilizing twin electric motors, with the range varying from 235 to 248 miles.

Performance & handling

Both trim models (Advanced, Performance) use a 77.4-kWh battery pack that can be charged quickly. Genesis claims it can go from 10% to 80% in as fast as 18 minutes when using a 350-kW charger.

The entry-level Advanced trim has a combined output of 314 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, while the Performance model generates 429 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. For a short spurt, the horsepower reaches 483 by merely pressing the Boost button on the steering wheel. Overall, the Performance trim goes 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds, rivaling the speed of the Tesla Model Y Performance.

The GV60 ride provides accurate steering and easy handling. Another plus is the regenerative braking. The i-Pedal gives the driver the ability to accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal, thus eliminating the need for the brake pedal.

Standard safety driver-assist features include forward collision mitigation, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot intervention that automatically steers the vehicle back into its lane, surround-view camera system, automated and remote parking, lane keeping assistance, parking sensors, reverse automatic braking, rear-seat passenger reminder, safe exit alert, and driver attention monitor.

AT A GLANCE – 2023 GENESIS GV60

Performance: twin electric motors, 316 horsepower; twin elector motors, 429 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 82-97 mpge

Price estimate: $59,400 to $68,400

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; corrosion: 7 years/unlimited; battery: 10 years/100,000 miles

Unique Cabin

Genesis has created a unique cabin with lots of premium features. One of them is a classy-looking orb that rests behind the center console’s infotainment knob. The crystal sphere serves as a gear selector and rotates 180 degrees when the SUV is first turned on.

The GV60 has a high-tech 12.3-inch touchscreen display that acts as a gauge cluster and infotainment system. The technology requires some patience, especially initially. But once it’s mastered, the tech becomes intuitive.

A downside to the interior is overall size and a sloping roofline that hinders the driver’s rear view. It’s the smallest SUV in the Genesis lineup, smaller than both the GV70 and GV80 models. The front seats are comfortable and the rear ones are fine, thanks to a generous amount of recline. The cargo area is modest at 24 cubic feet.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 has an alluring appearance and many unique features that should attract interest among folks looking for a cool electrified SUV.

