Roseville, Calif.- Just in time for Downtown Tuesday Nights, Concerts on the Square and a host of community events, downtown Roseville’s free public WiFi just got a major upgrade.

In partnership with the City of Roseville, Consolidated Communications recently completed a project that expands and enhances the online experience throughout the downtown area. Visitors and residents can enjoy the exceptional Fidium fiber WiFi while shopping, dining and exploring. The renewed service will provide excellent connectivity while on Vernon Street, from Folsom Rd. to Taylor Rd.

“More than 120,000 people attend over 125 events in Downtown Roseville every year. It’s a fun place to be, with live music and arts venues, theaters, public murals and more than a dozen restaurants, said Melissa Anguiano, City of Roseville Economic Development Director. “The improved WiFi service will make Downtown Roseville an even more welcoming place to visit and do business.”

“We are excited to share the fantastic WiFi service that Fidium customers love with the downtown community,” said Ron Fischer, senior director of operations for Consolidated. “We’ve been hard at work upgrading our equipment and network throughout Northern California to benefit our residential and business customers. Now visitors to downtown Roseville can get a small taste of our all-fiber network while supporting our local businesses.”

Fidium Fiber is now available to more than 140,000 homes and small businesses in the Roseville, Sacramento, and Elk Grove areas.

Fidium Fiber delivers multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. All Fidium plans offer symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs, with no contract and no data caps. Customers can also get phone service through VoIP plans and streaming TV service.

