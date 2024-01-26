Placer County Public Health’s Healthy Brain Initiative

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County Public Health is offering additional free sessions of the Virtual Dementia Tour, a unique and immersive experience designed for family members, organizations and healthcare professionals seeking to better understand the physical and mental challenges of their loved ones or patients.

The Virtual Dementia Tour, a flagship program of Public Health’s Healthy Brain Initiative, allows caregivers and family members to step into the shoes of those affected by dementia. Participants are outfitted with sensory devices that alter their senses while trying to complete everyday tasks and exercises. This experiential learning journey aims to enhance empathy, foster better communication and equip caregivers with practical insights into the daily challenges faced by individuals living with dementia.

Tour sessions are available on Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Thursday, Feb. 1 at 415 Roseville Square, and each session lasts about 45 minutes. Learn more and sign up for a session online.

(Editor’s Note: Additional resources on DementiaMentors.org include 10-12 live virtual memory café’s weekly . These virtual social gatherings are only for those with dementia and will be hosted by mentors.)

Virtual Dementia Tour participants are asked to arrive 5-10 minutes before their scheduled time slot and wear tennis shoes, not sandals. Those using hearing aids or glasses should let staff know in advance. Strobe lighting, glasses and headphones are part of the experience.

“We encourage caregivers, family members and community organizations to take advantage of this eye-opening opportunity and enhance their understanding of dementia,” said Public Health Director Michael Romero. “It is a window into their world, and we are grateful for this partnership with Second Wind Dreams.”

Placer County Public Health’s Healthy Brain Initiative is dedicated to promoting brain health, raising awareness of cognitive disorders, and providing support for individuals and families affected by dementia. More information is available online.

