Alternatives to paying for tax prep and filing
Roseville, Calif.- Several free options are available to easily prepare and file your federal and state taxes. The result of H.R. 3457, the IRS Free File program lets you prepare and file your federal and state income tax online using guided tax preparation, at an IRS partner site or Free File Fillable Forms.
While each program has some qualifiers such as adjusted gross income and age, the programs helps provide millions of Americans the opportunity to utilize popular online tax software at no cost. Over time, that can add up to some serious savings.
Below are just a few of the current offers available to make this tax season a little less painful. To learn if you are eligible, complete details and additional offers are provided in a link at the bottom of this article.
IRS Free File Offers
TaxAct
- AGI $65,000 or less
- Age 56 or younger
- Free Fed Filing Any State of Residence
- Free State Filing Free state return, for some states, if you qualify for the federal return.
- EITC Included if age and AGI criteria are met Military Pay Included
ezTaxReturn.com
- AGI $73,000 or less
- Age Any
- Free Fed Filing AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, IL, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, VA, WI
- Free State Filing No free state tax preparation in any states
- EITC Included if AGI criterion is met
FileYourTaxes.com
- AGI Between $9,500 and $73,000
- Age 65 or younger
- Free Fed Filing Any State of Residence
- Free State Filing Free state return if eligible for a federal return for IA, ID, ND and VTEITC Included if age and AGI criteria are met
To view complete details of these and other offers visit https://apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile/browse-all-offers/