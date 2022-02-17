Alternatives to paying for tax prep and filing

Roseville, Calif.- Several free options are available to easily prepare and file your federal and state taxes. The result of H.R. 3457, the IRS Free File program lets you prepare and file your federal and state income tax online using guided tax preparation, at an IRS partner site or Free File Fillable Forms.

While each program has some qualifiers such as adjusted gross income and age, the programs helps provide millions of Americans the opportunity to utilize popular online tax software at no cost. Over time, that can add up to some serious savings.

Below are just a few of the current offers available to make this tax season a little less painful. To learn if you are eligible, complete details and additional offers are provided in a link at the bottom of this article.

IRS Free File Offers

TaxAct

AGI $65,000 or less

Age 56 or younger

Free Fed Filing Any State of Residence

Free State Filing Free state return, for some states, if you qualify for the federal return.

EITC Included if age and AGI criteria are met Military Pay Included

ezTaxReturn.com

AGI $73,000 or less

Age Any

Free Fed Filing AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, IL, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, VA, WI

Free State Filing No free state tax preparation in any states

EITC Included if AGI criterion is met

FileYourTaxes.com

AGI Between $9,500 and $73,000

Age 65 or younger

Free Fed Filing Any State of Residence

Free State Filing Free state return if eligible for a federal return for IA, ID, ND and VTEITC Included if age and AGI criteria are met

To view complete details of these and other offers visit https://apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile/browse-all-offers/