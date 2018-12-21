Placer County’s Squaw Valley Park

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Looking for a prime spot to build that perfect snowman or do a little snowshoeing? Placer County’s Squaw Valley Park in Olympic Valley is also open during the winter season, offering a free snow play option for visitors and residents.

The park’s parking area will be plowed all season long, creating a free and convenient place to park and play.

For the experienced backcountry enthusiast, the park offers access to a spur trail that leads up a steep ascent to the Western States Trail, providing backcountry skiing and snowshoeing opportunities.

The Squaw Valley Trailhead and access to the Truckee River bike trail are also located at Squaw Valley Park, connecting the park to the Village at Squaw Valley and Tahoe City with paved, multi-use trails. Thanks to a partnership with Squaw Valley Public Service District and Tahoe City Public Utility District, the paved trails will be plowed, keeping the trails open during the winter season.

Squaw Valley Park restrooms will be open to the public, too. The park opens a half-hour before sunrise and closes a half-hour after sunset. The playground and pickleball courts are currently closed and will reopen after the winter season.

Squaw Valley Park, located at the intersection of state Route 89 and Squaw Valley Road, near the iconic 1960 Winter Olympics Squaw Valley torches, offers many other amenities during spring through fall, including a playground, soccer field, picnicking and pickleball courts.

Keeping the park open during the winter season is in response to feedback provided through the Placer County Park and Trail Master Plan surveys and focus groups; many respondents expressed a need for more snow parks and backcountry recreation opportunities in the county.