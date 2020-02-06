Light Balance to perform at Grand Opening

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Light Balance, an award-winning acrobatic and dance group that wears custom-made suits with high-tech neon and LED lights, will perform two free shows Thursday, Feb. 13, during the public grand opening of the Placer Valley Event Center located @the Grounds in Roseville.

Light Balance was a Golden Buzzer Award winner on America’s Got Talent in 2017 and a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014.

“That was incredible,” said hard-to-please judge Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent. “Really smart, really clever. Looked fantastic.”

The accolades and awards have paved the way for Light Balance to perform for audiences worldwide and establish numerous corporate partnerships, including with McDonald’s Corp., Nike Inc. and Walmart Inc., which featured the group in its Black Friday ad in 2018. Light Balance has almost 72,000 followers on YouTube, and its videos have more than 100 million views.

Light Balance will perform at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Event Center, 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. Attendees must choose their performance and register for the free tickets by Feb. 10 at https://www.atthegrounds.com/placereventcenter.

“Light Balance is the perfect family-friendly entertainment for the grand opening of the Placer Valley Event Center,” said David Attaway, Chief Executive Officer of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds. “It’s a one-of-a-kind group that will help open and showcase the one-of-a-kind Event Center.”

The soon-to-open Placer Valley Event Center will host major amateur sports competitions, large meetings and numerous other events @the Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds.

The $34 million Event Center is a collaboration between Placer County and Placer Valley Tourism.

“The Event Center is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when local government and private-sector work together,” said Bonnie Gore, Chair of the Placer County Board of Supervisors. “This is truly a project we can all be proud of.”

The 160,000-square-foot building is one of the largest meeting spaces in the Sacramento region, able to accommodate 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts. But the Event Center, which includes a 10,000-square-foot lobby, can also meet a range of needs, from concerts to large trade shows.

“We’re excited about the grand opening of the Event Center and looking forward to the performances by Light Balance,” said Lauryl Hernandez, Chair of Placer Valley Tourism and General Manager of Hyatt Place in Roseville.

The Event Center is expected to have an estimated $12 million annual economic impact to the region’s economy, from those attending events and shopping at nearby stores to guests staying in local hotels.

“The Event Center is an investment in the region that will pay off for generations,” Attaway said. “There are endless ways the region will benefit from the Event Center.”