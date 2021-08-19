Anyway You Want It

Roseville, Calif.- As cooler temps sweep into South Placer County and air quality show hints of improvement, Roseville’s free concert series on the Square returns this Saturday, August 21.

Tribute band and 2020 Sacramento Area Music Awards SAMMIES Best Tribute/Cover Band Nominee, Journey Revisited arrives in Downtown Roseville for a FREE concert celebrating the music of Journey, of course!

Part of the Concerts on the Square series, don’t miss out on the last two scheduled shows of the season.

Gates open at 6:30pm, concerts start at 7:30pm. No coolers, outside alcohol, smoking, glass or animals permitted.

Grab a bite and brew with friends this Saturday in Roseville while enjoying a tribute to one of pop rock’s most successful bands. Showtime temperatures are forecast to be in the 70’s.

Band Members

Frank House Lead vocals

Kevin Jachetta Keyboard, Keytar, Vocals

Val Popovic Guitar, Vocals

Dave Sousa Bass, Vocals

David Hawkes Drums

Journey Revisited

