Buzz on in for exciting games and activities

Roseville, CA- A little bird told us that Bird and Bug Bonanza is the bee’s knees!

Buzz on in to our free, family event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at the Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville.

Get up close and personal with live birds and bugs. Peer through microscopes at pond scum, hold composting worms in your hand, watch bees buzz around their hive and get to know some rescued ambassador birds. Flow down the storm drain on a journey to explore Cruddy Creek, an indoor, interactive creek crawl. Head to the game room to win prizes playing Busy Bees, Lady Bug Power and Flip-In Creek. Get your face painted with creative designs. Build a birdhouse to create a safe home for local backyard birds ($10 materials fee, while supplies last).

Experts from Bohart Museum of Entomology, Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, California Master Beekeepers, Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District, Placer County Master Gardeners, Department of Pesticide Regulation and the City of Roseville Stormwater Program will be on hand to share their knowledge on pollinators, integrated pest management, proper disposal of household hazardous waste and how to keep our creeks and streams hopping with life. Come get buggy with us!

For more information, visit www.roseville.ca.us/familyfun or call (916) 746-1550.