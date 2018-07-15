Available for Low-income Families

Roseville, Calif. — Placer County is offering free back-to-school immunization clinics for children without access to vaccines.

Children who are uninsured or have Medi-Cal can attend clinics on the following dates:

Wednesday, Aug. 8, 3 – 6 p.m.

@the Grounds – Johnson Hall

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville

Thursday, Aug. 16, 3 – 6 p.m.

Community Development Resource Center – Cypress Room

3091 County Center Drive, Auburn

Free Immunization Requirements

The immunization clinics are open to school-aged children. Parents or guardians must attend the clinic with their child and provide their child’s immunization records and a Medi-Cal card if applicable.

The clinics will ensure children receive immunizations against potentially life-threatening diseases as they return to school. Under state law, all children entering kindergarten or seventh grade must be fully immunized in order to attend school. Find more details on required vaccines online at placer.ca.gov/immunization.

“During this busy time of year it’s important that parents check with their children’s medical provider to make sure all their vaccinations are up to date,” said county Health Officer Rob Oldham. “We hope that these August immunization clinics help to fill an important gap for families who are still in the process of getting their children established with a regular primary care provider.”