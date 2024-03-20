Lucky 13 from the original lineup of retailers

Roseville, Calif. – The following article first appeared on Roseville Today on June 25, 2008. Today, we’re taking a look back to see which of the original 36 businesses still remain at Fountains at Roseville along with big name additions and the current lineup of retailers. Much has changed over the years as businesses have come and gone.

As of March 2024, just 13 out of 36 or the opening slate of retailers are still operating out of the Fountains. During the last 16 years there have been many changes. During the process the Fountains has also expanded the total number of businesses to 60, an increase of 67 percent. Here’s a quick look back and comparison table below.

2008 Article

Fountains at Roseville, the first lifestyle center of its kind in the Sacramento region, is fast approaching its grand opening on June 30, and event plans are in place for the new center to “make a splash” in the market immediately.

On June 30th, there will be a ribbon cutting event with the Roseville Chamber of Commerce at 10am.  We’re proud to introduce so many new businesses to the market with the chamber, said Gloria Wright, property manager. Our custom-built train ride, children’s interactive fountain and main showcase fountain will be premiering then as well, she said. The first wave of stores will open June 30th with a number of others coming on-board in the months to follow.

Entertainment

Activity in the common area only grows from there.  There will be an abundance of live entertainment at Fountains at Roseville throughout the month of July, Wright added. The first few weeks and every weekend in July will see a number of live musicians and children’s entertainers. 

In August, the music really starts.  At 6pm on August 2nd, we’re hosting Garatt Wilkin & The Parrotheads, a renowned Jimmy Buffet Tribute band, Wright said.  It’s a summer kick-off concert for the residents that we felt would be a lot of fun.  After August 2nd, live bands will continue to entertain Fountains at Roseville guests every Friday and Saturday night from 6pm to 8pm from August 8th to September 6th.  The summer will simply be nonstop, she said.

Set in an extraordinary, ambient streetscape, Fountains at Roseville is the first lifestyle center of its kind in the Sacramento region.  It will debut a number of premier shops to the area, including Anthropologie, DSW Shoes, Orvis, West Elm, Smith & Hawkin and Sur La Table.  Still others include Whole Foods Market, Coldwater Creek, California Pizza Kitchen, White House/Black Market and McCormick & Schmick’s.

The center’s namesake is a centerpiece fountain that performs with illuminated jets of water choreographed to music.

2008 versus 2024

2008/2009 Initial WaveMarch 2024
AmeritradeAllworth Financial
AnthropologieAmazing Lash Studio
ArticleAnthropologie
Belly BouAtlas Title Company
Big Spoon YogurtBoudin SF
Boudin BakeryBurger Lounge
California Pizza KitchenButton Up Boutique
Chico’sCalifornia Closets
Coldwater CreekCharles Schwab
Counter BurgerChico’s
Drapers & Damon’sChurchill Mortgage
DSWDave & Buster’s
In SpaDSW
Jos. A. BanksEngel & Völkers – Bill Sadek
Le Petit ChateauEuropean Wax Center
LucyFehr & Peers
McCormick & Schmick’sFountains Dental Excellence
Mirabello GelatoFreeman Mathis & Gary
New BalanceHunter & Renfro LLP (Opening soon!)
OrvisIndia Oven
Peet’s CoffeeInfuze Marketing
Posh PunkinsJ.Crew Factory
Right StartJacks Urban Eats
Sealed With A KissJohnny Was (Opening soon!)
SerendipityJoli Nail Spa
Smith & HawkenKenny G & Company
SomaLaserAway
Sunglass HutMadison Reed
Sur La TableMiabella Gelato
Theatre XtremeMikuni
Vera BradleyNick the Greek
West ElmOrvis
White House/Black MarketPaper Source
Whole FoodsPeet’s Coffee
Willo Aveda SalonSpaPet Food Express
Z GalleriePressed
Refine Men’s Salon
Restore Hyper Wellness
Rock Hill Boutique
Rose Park Bistro
Salt & Straw
Sente Consulting
Sephora
Sleep Number
Sole Desire Shoes
Soma
Stone Consulting Group
Sunglass Hut
Sur La Table
Terra Cottage Boutique
The Shade Store
Tighten It Spa
Tommy Bahama
West Elm
White House Black Market
Whole Foods Market
Willo Aveda Salon
Xfinity
Yard House
Zócalo

About Fountains at Roseville
Fountains at Roseville is a 320,000 square foot outdoor lifestyle center with retail, restaurant and office space.  Located on the southwest corner of Roseville Parkway and Galleria Blvd in Roseville, CA, the project is a development by the Peter P. Bollinger Investment Company. 

