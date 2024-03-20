Lucky 13 from the original lineup of retailers

Roseville, Calif. – The following article first appeared on Roseville Today on June 25, 2008. Today, we’re taking a look back to see which of the original 36 businesses still remain at Fountains at Roseville along with big name additions and the current lineup of retailers. Much has changed over the years as businesses have come and gone.

As of March 2024, just 13 out of 36 or the opening slate of retailers are still operating out of the Fountains. During the last 16 years there have been many changes. During the process the Fountains has also expanded the total number of businesses to 60, an increase of 67 percent. Here’s a quick look back and comparison table below.

Fountains at Roseville, the first lifestyle center of its kind in the Sacramento region, is fast approaching its grand opening on June 30, and event plans are in place for the new center to “make a splash” in the market immediately.

On June 30th, there will be a ribbon cutting event with the Roseville Chamber of Commerce at 10am. We’re proud to introduce so many new businesses to the market with the chamber, said Gloria Wright, property manager. Our custom-built train ride, children’s interactive fountain and main showcase fountain will be premiering then as well, she said. The first wave of stores will open June 30th with a number of others coming on-board in the months to follow.

Activity in the common area only grows from there. There will be an abundance of live entertainment at Fountains at Roseville throughout the month of July, Wright added. The first few weeks and every weekend in July will see a number of live musicians and children’s entertainers.

In August, the music really starts. At 6pm on August 2nd, we’re hosting Garatt Wilkin & The Parrotheads, a renowned Jimmy Buffet Tribute band, Wright said. It’s a summer kick-off concert for the residents that we felt would be a lot of fun. After August 2nd, live bands will continue to entertain Fountains at Roseville guests every Friday and Saturday night from 6pm to 8pm from August 8th to September 6th. The summer will simply be nonstop, she said.

Set in an extraordinary, ambient streetscape, Fountains at Roseville is the first lifestyle center of its kind in the Sacramento region. It will debut a number of premier shops to the area, including Anthropologie, DSW Shoes, Orvis, West Elm, Smith & Hawkin and Sur La Table. Still others include Whole Foods Market, Coldwater Creek, California Pizza Kitchen, White House/Black Market and McCormick & Schmick’s.

The center’s namesake is a centerpiece fountain that performs with illuminated jets of water choreographed to music.

2008/2009 Initial Wave March 2024 Ameritrade Allworth Financial Anthropologie Amazing Lash Studio Article Anthropologie Belly Bou Atlas Title Company Big Spoon Yogurt Boudin SF Boudin Bakery Burger Lounge California Pizza Kitchen Button Up Boutique Chico’s California Closets Coldwater Creek Charles Schwab Counter Burger Chico’s Drapers & Damon’s Churchill Mortgage DSW Dave & Buster’s In Spa DSW Jos. A. Banks Engel & Völkers – Bill Sadek Le Petit Chateau European Wax Center Lucy Fehr & Peers McCormick & Schmick’s Fountains Dental Excellence Mirabello Gelato Freeman Mathis & Gary New Balance Hunter & Renfro LLP (Opening soon!) Orvis India Oven Peet’s Coffee Infuze Marketing Posh Punkins J.Crew Factory Right Start Jacks Urban Eats Sealed With A Kiss Johnny Was (Opening soon!) Serendipity Joli Nail Spa Smith & Hawken Kenny G & Company Soma LaserAway Sunglass Hut Madison Reed Sur La Table Miabella Gelato Theatre Xtreme Mikuni Vera Bradley Nick the Greek West Elm Orvis White House/Black Market Paper Source Whole Foods Peet’s Coffee Willo Aveda SalonSpa Pet Food Express Z Gallerie Pressed Refine Men’s Salon Restore Hyper Wellness Rock Hill Boutique Rose Park Bistro Salt & Straw Sente Consulting Sephora Sleep Number Sole Desire Shoes Soma Stone Consulting Group Sunglass Hut Sur La Table Terra Cottage Boutique The Shade Store Tighten It Spa Tommy Bahama West Elm White House Black Market Whole Foods Market Willo Aveda Salon Xfinity Yard House Zócalo

About Fountains at Roseville

Fountains at Roseville is a 320,000 square foot outdoor lifestyle center with retail, restaurant and office space. Located on the southwest corner of Roseville Parkway and Galleria Blvd in Roseville, CA, the project is a development by the Peter P. Bollinger Investment Company.