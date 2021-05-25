Unique collection of 40 stores and 9 eateries

Roseville, CA- Join us for a fresh, new approach to summer fun at The Fountains at Roseville!

Enjoy themed, family-friendly fun and entertainment throughout the center the first Friday of every month June through September including a variety of musical acts, activities for the kids, public art displays and more!

In June, we celebrate Sweet Summertime with a chalk street art demonstration presented in partnership with Blue Line Arts and music by School of Rock, along with street performers and entertainers.

WHEN: Friday, June 4, 2021

6 – 9 pm in the courtyard

Summer is for kids

Summer is for kids and The Fountains at Roseville is the place they’ll want to be. We’re partnering with local organizations to host responsible and safe activities so that every member of the family can enjoy shopping, dining and leisure time at Roseville’s premiere shopping center.

Story Time

Roseville Public Library will host interactive story time for children ages 2 – 5. Bring a blanket to sit on the grass or kids can sit on the stage. Kids are also invited to participate in the library’s summer reading program which awards prizes and incentives for reading! Look for the Mobile Library and check out a book to take home.

Creation Station

Recreate will host mini maker station for kids ages 3 – 6. All supplies to make a fun craft will be provided.

WHEN: Story Time

First, Third and Fifth Tuesdays in June

9:30 – 10am at the main stage in the courtyard

Creation Station Crafts

Second and Fourth Tuesdays in June

9:30 – 11am at the main stage in the courtyard

COST: Free

Health & Safety

Sanitation stations will the located throughout the center.

Please be respectful of other guests and wear a mask if you can’t maintain a social distance of six feet or more.

Please stay home if you are not feeling well.