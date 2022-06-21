Playful and engaging electric SUV

Roseville, Calif.- There are multiple choices awaiting if one decides on purchasing the relatively new 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The Mach-E is a stylish all-electric sport utility vehicle. Rear-wheel drive versions of the Mach-E have a single electric motor mounted at the rear axle and AWD models have one motor in front and another in the rear. There are two available battery pack sizes: standard (70-kWh) and extended-range (91-kWh).

Offered in four trim levels (Select, Premium, California Route 1, GT), the Mach-E’s performance output varies, depending on the drivetrain and the battery pack selected, ranging from 266 to 480 horsepower. Contingent on the battery pack and drivetrain, the Mach-E can go 0-60 mph between 3.5 and 6 seconds.

Poised handling

The Mach-E has excellent performance, a well-designed, user-friendly interior, poised handling, terrific driving range, and a starting price tag (roughly $44,000) that’s a bargain compared to the much more expensive Tesla Model Y, a similar compact SUV.

Before going any further, let’s dispel this notion right away: the Mach-E has little in common with the traditional Mustang that Americans have had a love affair with for nearly six decades. Since the Mach-E has no engine, it will not possess the exnihilating V8 roar like the colorful Mustang.

While we can’t blame Ford for using the Mustang name as a promotional tool, the Mach-E is nothing like the two-door pony car with the powerful internal combustion engine. Yet don’t give the Mach-E a distaining eye roll because this EV is already giving Tesla a worthy competitor since its arrival in 2021.

In its first year, U.S. sales for the Mach-E were a respectable 27,140. This year it’s on pace for an increase, possessing sales of 15,718 through May 2022. Its rivals are an impressive group, including the Model Y, Chevy Bolt, all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40, Kia EV6, and Volkswagen ID.4.

Don’t underestimate performance

It’s not a true Mustang that we’ve come to love, but don’t underestimate the performance; it can really get up and go.

The base Select version with rear-wheel drive has a single motor with 247 miles of range, 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in roughly 6.1 seconds. The top-of-the-line GT model with two motors features 260 miles of range; 480 horsepower, 634 pound-feet of torque, and goes 0-60 mph in a Tesla-like 3.5 seconds.

For sheer range, the new California Route 1 has the most of any Mach-E at 314 miles. Equipped with an extended-range battery, it generates 346 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque.

Charging time is another plus for the Mach-E. Using a 150-kW DC fast charger, Ford says the Mach-E can add up to 61 miles in just over 10 minutes, and go from 10% to 80% battery charge in 45 minutes. However, charging from home is hardly worth it on a standard 120-volt outlet, adding only 3 miles of driving range per hour.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 FORD MUSTANG MACH-E

Performance: one or two electric motors, horsepower ranges between 266 to 459

Mileage estimate: 82 to 103 mpge

Price estimate: $43,900 to $62,100

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited; battery: 8 years/100,000

Joy to drive

The Mach-E is fast and is a joy to drive. Some EVs deliver a bland ride, but not the Mach-E. Ford gave it fantastic handling dynamics, so it’s playful and engaging, and can be quite fun on a challenging country road. We loved the regenerative braking that allows for one-pedal driving. Taking one’s foot off the accelerator slows the SUV down considerably and oftentimes there’s no need to hit the brake before coming to a complete stop.

The optional BlueCruise is a hands-free driving mode that manages the Mach-E’s steering, acceleration and braking on certain highways. Standard driver safety features include adaptive cruise control, frontal collision mitigation, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane centering, and rear parking sensors with automatic braking.

Inside

Just getting into the Mach-E is unique, thanks to the push-button door releases, a great innovation. The cabin combines some old-school qualities (volume knob) and a blend of forward thinking with lots of technology.

The dominant centerpiece is the huge 15.5-inch central touchscreen that is intuitive to master and controls the vehicle’s primary functions. A second screen, directly in front of the driver, displays the speed and available range. There’s also a smartly designed shortcut bar that’s updated continually based on the last functions used.

The seating is comfortable – front and back. We would like to see a few more available seating adjustments for the front seats, yet finding a suitable seating position is not difficult. The back seat will accommodate two adults or three kids.

The Mach-E has hatchback-style trunk that delivers 29.7 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat and extends to 59.7 cubes with the rear seats down. A small 4.7 cubic-foot front trunk (frunk) has a drain hole, allowing people to use as an ice-filled cooler that can be drained later.

If shopping for an electric SUV, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is definitely worth a long look. It has a practical starting price, swift acceleration, superb handling, a cool and highly functionable interior, and an appealing exterior.